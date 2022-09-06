Abd Karim: Unesco recognition for Niah will make it new tourism hotspot

MIRI (Sept 6): The designation of Niah National Park (NNP) as a Unesco World Heritage Site would make it a new hotspot for international tourists, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said Niah has unique geological formations, cultural significance, and vast areas of primary rainforest.

“In recognising the importance of NNP, numerous measures have been undertaken and the park has been successfully inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage Tentative List since 2021.

“We are now working on for NNP to be designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site, making it the first site in Malaysia to meet two categories of Outstanding Universal Value, in both culture and nature,” he said in a speech for the welcoming dinner for the International Conference on NNP for World Heritage Site Nomination.

His speech was read by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts 1 (Tourism) Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Besides encouraging investment and development in the tourism sector through responsible actions, Abdul Karim said Sarawak aspires to be a major eco-tourism and business event destination, driven by communities empowered in heritage, culture, and biodiversity conservation.

“As we are now in the post-Covid-19 phase, my ministry expects an increase of foreign and domestic tourists into Sarawak following the opening of borders and increase in the number of flights.

“I believe this is a huge opportunity for the industry after more than two years of pandemic. The designation of NNP as one of Unesco’s World Heritage Site will certainly be a great addition to Sarawak’s attractions,” he said.

Abdul Karim said Sarawak is blessed with numerous tourist attractions and can provide a broad variety of experiences in culture, arts, nature, food, and festivals (CANFF).

However, he said it is only through serious conservation and protection that this heritage could be preserved for future generations to enjoy and share with the rest of the world.

On the conference, he said the main objective was as an initiative for nomination to Unesco’s list of World Heritage Sites.

“I’m pleased with the conference’s scope and I believe that it will help in safeguarding, preserving, and conserving Niah National Park property, the integrity and authenticity of the site, product marketing and the creative industry, as well as development management, promotion, facilities and infrastructure for tourism and community enhancement.

“This conference is the best platform for us to share knowledge, formulate ideas, create awareness, and ultimately achieve the Unesco World Heritage Site designation for NNP,” he added.

Some 300 conference delegates comprising researchers and scholars took part in the three-day event, which started on Sept 5, either physically or online.