Academician backs call to separate powers of AG, public prosecutor

KUCHING (Sept 6): An academician has backed the call to separate the powers of the attorney-general (AG) and the public prosecutor.

Assoc Prof Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) Faculty of Syariah and Law said it is extremely important for the two roles to be separated because of the different nature that they play in upholding the rule of law.

“As stipulated under the Federal Constitution, the attorney general is the legal advisor of the government. On the other hand, the public prosecutor, is the principal prosecuting authority in the country.

“Conflict of interest can happen at any time if the person being prosecuted happen to be government official,” he said in a press statement today.

As such, he said it is vital for these two offices to be separated in order to avoid any conflict of interest to happen.

“By separating these two offices, it will also increase public trust and confidence toward the country administrative and legal institutions,” he added.

He said the government can create a special committee to analyse the proposal further and the committee members should consist of people who are truly have the expertise and experience in the legal field, including local academicians.

“Having said so, the government and the committee should provide a clear date of submission of their findings for the above proposal in order to avoid any delay and queries from the public,” he added.

He said the time has come for the country to take a bold step in creating a more transparent environment in its administration system, especially within the legal institutions by separating the powers of the AG and the public prosecutor.

Recently, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the government is still studying the implications of the proposed separation of powers between the AG and the public prosecutor.

He said that although many other countries, including Commonwealth countries, have done this, the proposal is not easy to implement.

He explained that for the proposal to be implemented in Malaysia, as many as 19 existing laws as well as the Federal Constitution will need to be amended.

In addition, he said the matter also involves additional government spending.