Association to continue promoting, developing Muaythai in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 6): The Persatuan Muaythai Negeri Sarawak (PMNS) will continue to actively promote and develop Muaythai in Sarawak.

PMNS president Jumaat Ibrahim said as a body entrusted by the Sarawak government to develop the sport, the state body always wants the state athletes to raise the name of the state by doing well on the world stage.

He said most recently, PMNS had organised the Samarahan Amateur Muaythai Championship last Saturday as proof of the association’s commitment to dignifying the combat sport that is becoming more and more popular among youth in the state.

Held at UiTM Sarawak’s Muaythai Training Centre, the one-day tournament was organised in collaboration with the Samarahan Division Muaythai Association and Mara University of Technology (UiTM).

“PMNS will continue to try to unearth new talents and hope that the kids under PMNS will continue to stay with us to raise the name of Sarawak in this sport.

“Of course, what we are working on will not be possible without the continuous support and commitment from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS),” he said.

Explaining further, the tournament was organised to unearth new talents who will be groomed for future tournaments.

At the same time, it is also an exposure for Sarawak’s young athletes to always be ready for competitions.

Jumaat also thanked UiTM Sarawak for allowing PMNS to organise the tournament there.

A total of 38 fighters from Kuching, Samarahan, Bintulu and Bau took part in 18 matches involving several age categories.

Muhd Nurizman Abdullah from Sting Muaythai Club won the Senior Amateur Cup after defeating Athmar Razieq Alimuda (Phoenix Meranek Muaythai Club) in the 59-62kg category.

The Junior Amateur Cup went to Nur Haina Aisyah Muhamad Haikal Jenil (Phoenix Meranek Muaythai Club) who beat Miza Syaziela Saufie (Sting Muaythai Club) in the 29-32kg category.

Other winners were Muhammad Syameir Farizan (MTK – 62-65kg), Muhammad Waliyuddin Ramadhan Mohd Abid (Phoenix Meranek Muaythai Club – 52-55kg), Muhammad Eizlan Shah Yussri (MTK – 52-54kg), Ayu Azizzy Azmi (Legacy Muaythai – 57-60kg), Rizz Ezzandy Iswandy (MTK – 29-32kg), Muhd Haziq Ismail (Sting Muaythai Club – 24-26kg), Zaqwan (Phoenix Meranek Muaythai Club – 22-25kg), Muhd Nuraikal Ismail (Sting Muaythai Club – 49-52kg) and Teo Zhi Hao (Mad Fight Club – 65-68kg).

Other champions included Mohammad Nasri Sezalie (MTK – 79-82kg), Hani Anissa Ismail (Sting Muay Thai Club – 44-47kg), Zulhizam Zulhisham (Sting Muay Thai Club – 55-58kg), Muhammad Zafri Haziq Jafari (MTK – 55-58kg, Jarrod Ooi-Brierley (SS Fighter Muay Thai Gym – 29-32kg), Muhammad Faizwan Sani (Phoenix Meranek Muaythai Club – 46-48kg) and Mohd Izzat Zulfaqar Hazrid (SS Fighter Muay Thai Gym – 62 -65kg).

Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris gave away the prizes.

Among those present were PMNS deputy president cum Samarahan Division Muaythai Association president Azmanni Mohamed, UiTM Sports Unit Officer Samarahan Mohd Fauzi and Samarahan Division Muaythai Association secretary Baharom Ahmad.