Bigger area for seaweed cultivation in Sebatik

TAWAU (Sept 6): The State Government has agreed in principle for the expansion of the Aquaculture Industrial Zone (ZIA) that will see a larger area to be set aside for seaweed cultivation at Burst-Point, Sebatik waters.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the move would help to improve the livelihood of the people here.

The Chief Minister was briefed by State Fisheries Deputy Director Azhar Kassim that Tawau is the second largest producer of seaweed in the State after Semporna.

Burst-Point, fronting Nunukan, Indonesia has been found to be most suitable for high grade seaweed cultivation and currently, some 3,000 acres have been cultivated

involving 57 local entrepreneurs.

A total of 314 metric tonnes of seaweed amassing gross sales of RM2.4 million has been harvested during the first six months this year.

The Chief Minister said this after leading a delegation comprising State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, State Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, Sabah Internal Affairs and Research secretary Datuk Awang Shahminan Awang Sahari and State Lands and Surveys Director, Datuk Bernard Liew to the Malaysia-Indonesia maritime border near here on Tuesday.

Accompanying him were the Commander of the Eastern Sabah Security Command, DCP Haji Hamzah Ahmad, Sabah National Security Council Director, Noor Alam Khan Abdul Wahid Khan and State Deputy Commissioner of Police, Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

Hajiji also visited the General Operations Force security outposts at Burst-Point, Wallace Bay and Sungai Melayu where he was briefed on security issues at the Malaysia-Indonesia border.