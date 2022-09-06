Bintulu Port’s good performance indication of improved economic sector, says deputy minister

SIBU (Sept 6): Bintulu Port has handled between 27,000 to 33,000 container operations since the endemic transition on April 1, said Deputy Minister of Finance I Dato Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

Mohd Shahar added Bintulu Port also recorded an average of 500 to 600 sea vessels calling in the port.

“The good performance recorded by Bintulu Port points to an improved economic sector, which became active again following the relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in May,” he said when speaking at a business engagement programme with freight forwarding and shipping industry players at the Bintulu Port Authority on Tuesday.

He said Bintulu Port plays an influential role in driving the development of Bintulu since the past 39 years.

“It is the only deep sea port in Sarawak that is a catalyst for the development of the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score) as well as encouraging the arrival of foreign investment, especially in the Samalaju Industrial Park.”

He said the gradually opening economic sector will indirectly help restore the country’s economy and improve the livelihood of those affected by the pandemic in the past two years.

He also assured the efficiency and safety of the port will never be compromised.

“As such, we call on all the stakeholders to cooperate and work hard in ensuring the port will become the most profitable port in the region,” he said.