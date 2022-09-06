Chinese chamber calls on business leaders to unite, better serve society

MIRI (Sept 6): The Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) president Datuk Tan Jit Kee has called on businessmen from various industries to come together, brainstorm ideas and innovate to serve the society better.

He said while sustaining their business should be a priority, it is also equally important for the businessmen to actively contribute to the economic development and social harmony, as it would mean creating prosperity that everyone can equally enjoy.

Tan said this at the ACCCIS annual general meeting (AGM) at Kingwood Hotel in Sibu on Saturday, which was attended by 170 Chinese chamber of commerce branches from all over the state.

Tan, in his speech, also encouraged young entrepreneurs in the state to join ACCCIS so that they can contribute new ideas and creativity to the chamber.

“We need the participation of the young entrepreneurs and businessmen because they can keep up with the latest trends in the economic and trade environments with the help of social media platforms which the elder generation may not know much about.

“Hence, by being able to familiarise and properly utilise these platforms, ACCCIS can understand the economic trends better,” he said.

Among those present was Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chairman Ling Chiong Sing, who led an entourage comprising the the chamber’s honorary president Datuk Sim Hock Guan, second vice chairman Vincent Lu, third vice chairman Ling Kie King, assistant secretary Chia Kah Wai, treasurer Sim Soon Tian, commerce supervisor Chai Min Kian and eight other members.

Prior to the AGM, a special talk, conducted by Genesis Academy CEO Dr Gan Bo was held at the same venue. Among the topics covered were business transformation thoughts as well as mode of transformation and its direction.

Meanwhile, Ling, in a statement after the AGM, said he strongly felt that the meeting was a great opportunity for members from all over the state to reunite and meet again after two years of Covid-19.