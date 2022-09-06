Devolution of power, digitalisation key areas under Health White Paper, says Khairy

KUCHING (Sept 6): The Health White Paper (HWP) will place emphasis on the devolution of power and digitalisation of public health administration and structures to eradicate significant bureaucracy issues, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He pointed out that currently most government hospitals are still operating manually.

“I was told only 30 hospitals in the country have Hospital Information System (HIS) and not even the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuala Lumpur General Hospital (HKL) have such a system because those hospitals are fully manual.

“In order to make sure that we have electronic medical records, we also need to make sure that we understand that the patient’s journey in our new vision of healthcare is very clear,” he said in his opening remarks for the town hall session on HWP development at the SGH Auditorium here last night.

He said seeking 5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for public healthcare expenditure in Malaysia to meet the benchmark of an upper middle-income country is fair.

At present Malaysia only allocates 2.59 per cent of its GDP to public health expenditure, he said, but with new health reform the people will be guided to better lifestyles and undergo health screening for early diagnosis and prevention.

Thus, the health reforms in the country will see Malaysia shift from ‘sick care’ to healthcare and wellness through the HWP.

“The health sector is currently leaning towards secondary and tertiary care or curative aspects, when it is supposed to move towards providing primary care and the community,” he said.

He pointed out that this did not mean the government would invest less in hospitals but it is to ensure the investments give Malaysians better value for money.

Khairy cited cases that ended up in hospital due to a lack of preventive strategy and enhanced primary healthcare.

“All that needs to change because we even have a system that puts the patients at the centre of the system with community care and social workers caring in the community ending up in the hospitals,” he said.

He suggested checking emergency departments on weekends to see the many cases that should not be clogging up hospitals.

Khairy explained that clinicians who should be attending to the most complicated curative cases or those requiring complex treatments are instead attending to patients who should not be there in the first place.

“In order to not see those things happen anymore, we need to make sure that we enhance our primary healthcare and there has to be a renaissance for primary healthcare in the HWP,” he added.