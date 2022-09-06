First Infantry Division welcomes new commander

KUCHING (Sept 6): Maj-Gen Hassan Embong has been appointed as the 29th commander of the First Infantry Division, replacing Maj-Gen Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa.

The handing-over of duties took place at the Muara Tuang Camp in Kota Samarahan yesterday, and witnessed by Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad.

At the event, there was a parade consisting of 27 officers and 461 members of other ranks, led by the commanding officer of the 10th Battalion of the Border Regiment, Lt-Col Shafiron Saad.

Born on Oct 29, 1965 in Mersing, Johor, Hassan started his career by participating in training to become a cadet officer in 1985, and later, was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on Oct 4, 1986.

The 27th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD 27) was his first service unit.

Throughout nearly four decades of service, he has held various key positions in the Malaysian Army, in addition to having attended many strategic courses at home and abroad.

Hassan was subsequently promoted to the rank of ‘Major General’ on Aug 30 this year.

Previously, he was the director-general of operations and training at the Eastern Field Command headquarters.

Meanwhile, Dzulkafli would undergo transition training before his mandatory retirement in February next year.

He began his career as a cadet officer in 1981 and was subsequently commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Royal Ranger Regiment in 1982, and assigned to the Third Battalion of that regiment.

Throughout his 40 years of service, he has held several military positions.