Free ‘Michael Lives Forever’ concert tickets.

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 6): The ‘Michael Lives Forever World Tour-Kota Kinabalu, Sabah’ concert will be held on September 15 at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC).

The concert which will start at 8.30pm is specially brought by MK Group and hosted by Star Planet Entertainment and co-organised by Sounds Tech Production.

In a statement issued by the organisers, those interested in buying concert tickets can come to the third floor of SICC and the ground floor of Imago Shopping Mall.

Price for the tickets is from RM112 to RM402.

A 15 percent discount will be given to the early birds.

For more information on tickets, contact the organiser 0168309737 (Huang).

Meanwhile, fans who are interested in getting free tickets are encouraged to write an English essay of 20 to 30 words, with the title of ‘Why I want to watch Michael Lives Forever World Tour’ concert and email to kkseehua@yahoo.com.

The writers of the 10 best essays will receive a ticket to see the concert.

The closing date for entry is on September 13.