GE15: Baru Bian may contest in Lawas under PSB, hints Soon Koh

SIBU (Sept 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) newly-elected secretary-general Baru Bian may contest in Lawas in the 15th general election (GE15), the party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has hinted.

“If YB Baru decides to defend his Selangau seat, he will come back to Selangau.

“If he does not want to defend Selangau seat, he will be in Lawas, because it is made up of two state constituencies, namely Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari,” he said in a press conference held after PSB’s first central committee meeting here yesterday.

Among those present were PSB senior vice-presidents I, II, III and IV – Dato Ranum Mina, Dato Janet Lau, Ali Adap and Dr Rabaah Tudin, respectively.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said so far PSB had clearly announced its candidates for GE15 as Dr Johnical Rayong for Lubok Antu, Wilson Entabang Sri Aman, and former mayor Datuk Lawrence Lai for Miri.

On the meeting, Wong said they discussed the preparations for the parliamentary polls, seats to contest, and also key issues pertaining to the election, which could be reflected in the party’s manifesto.

He said they also discussed some of the strategies to move forward, but was quick to add that at this stage, they could not disclose the details.

“That’s why we had this closed door meeting just now,” he said, adding that 70 PSB members attended the meeting physically, while the rest followed it via Zoom.