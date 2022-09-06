Journalists’ federation president raises RM10,000 for childhood cancer patients

MIRI (Sept 6): Federation of Sarawak Journalists Associations (FSJA) president Andy Jong Wan Joon has raised RM10,000 for this year’s Go Bald Virtual campaign in aid of childhood cancer patients.

Jong had his head shaved on Monday (Sept 6) at a salon here.

“I first participated in the campaign in 2018 with the intention to help raise funds for children affected by cancer. Though this year the economy is still affected by Covid-19 and I consider the amount a small one compared to other participants, I am still grateful that I was able to contribute to the good cause,” he said.

Jong’s head was shaved by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting and witnessed by Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) Miri liaison officer Jocelyn Hee.

The campaign launched in 2009 has become SCCS’ signature fundraiser.

With a target of RM1 million this year, the campaign has so far managed to raise RM629,278.45.

The non-governmental organisation requires funds to help cover medical, transportation, and accommodation costs, as well as to offer moral support to families affected by childhood cancer.