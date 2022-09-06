Kelington clinches RM330 mln contract for gas works

KUCHING (Sept 6): Integrated engineering solutions provider, Kelington Group Berhad (Kelington) via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kelington Technologies Sdn Bhd (KTSB) has clinched a new ultra high purity (UHP) contract worth approximately RM330 million from a world leader in semiconductor solutions.

Under the contract, Kelington will be undertaking the bulk and specialty gas system distribution works for the customer’s expansion of current manufacturing facility in Kulim. The project will commence in September 2022 and is slated for completion by September 2024.

Inclusive of this contract win, Kelington has thus far secured new orders amounting to RM1.28 billion year-to-date, which surpassed last year’s total new orders secured of RM1.19 billion and sets a new a record for the Group in terms of highest value of new contract wins in a year. This elevates Kelington’s current outstanding orderbook to RM1.87 billion.

Kelington chief executive officer Raymond Gan said, “We are pleased to have clinched this sizeable contract from a repeated customer. This is testament to our strong market position in providing UHP solutions and our ability in securing large value contracts from global semiconductor players.”

“In addition, we have received a surge in bidding invites from our existing and new customers across our key operating markets, which include Malaysia, Singapore, China, and Taiwan.

“This is a good indicator for us, as we target to maintain our strong pace of order replenishment moving forward.”

“Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen the relationship with our clientele across different operating markets in order to deliver sustainable value to both our clients and shareholders. Given our resilient orders replenishment, we are well on track to deliver a favourable financial performance over the coming financial years” he concluded.

This contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the Group for the financial years ending 31 December 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Bucking gloomy headlines of slowing chip demand, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) saw this move from KGB as a surprise.

“We believe this is one of the group’s largest non-turnkey awards which typically yield better margins,” it said We observed that although the size of UHP contracts awarded is growing, the manpower requirements do not increase linearly.

“This is attributable to the group’s effort in fabricating its proprietary gas equipment two year ago which is starting to garner customer’s favour, hence

contributing to higher contract value with similar workforce size.”

Including this RM330 million job win, KGB has surpassed Kenanga Research’s replenishment forecast to mark a new record of RM1.28 billion against RM1.19 billion in FY21 which includes a large turnkey project.

“We are pleasantly surprised by the achievement despite the absence of turnkey projects this year. The group’s current orderbook has now swelled to RM1.87 billion which will provide very solid earnings visibility for FY22 and FY23.”