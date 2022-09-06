King grants audience to Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 6): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife Loo Tze Lui at Istana Negara, here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the meeting with Wong, who is currently on a three-day working visit to Malaysia, lasted 30 minutes starting at 12 noon.

Ahmad Fadil said in the meeting the two leaders touched on the special and long-standing close bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore.

“His Majesty expressed the view that as neighbouring countries with deep historical and people-to-people ties, Malaysia and Singapore need to continue to work closely in various fields and levels, especially in the recovery phase post-Covid-19,” he said in a statement.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, and Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said it was important for Malaysia and Singapore to complement each other and strengthen social relations, trade and investment to the highest level for mutual benefit including for the people of both countries.

“His Majesty said that as two close neighbours, Malaysia will continue to commit to strengthening relations and cooperation with Singapore,” said Ahmad Fadil.

He also said that the two leaders also touched on several issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

Meanwhile, His Majesty also expressed his appreciation to the Singapore government for his upcoming three-day state visit to Singapore, starting Sept 19.

“The state visit that has been scheduled will further strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil also said that Wong, his wife, and the delegation then attended a luncheon hosted by Their Majesties.

Singapore was Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner last year with a trade value of US$64.43 billion.

Also in 2021, Singapore is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Malaysia with a value of US$38.62 billion, while Malaysia’s total investment in Singapore is US$25.41 billion.