King, Queen congratulate men’s dodgeball team

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 6): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated the national men’s dodgeball squad for winning the 2022 World Dodgeball Championship in Canada yesterday.

Istana Negara in a post on Facebook here today said Their Majesties expressed joy and pride on the success as the team have made the country proud,

“Their Majesties also commended national player, Carlos Goonting, who was also named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“The royal couple also expressed hope that this achievement will spur the players to train harder for future tournaments and Malaysians would emulate their spirit of enthusiasm,” read the statement.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also wished the team all the best in the upcoming tournaments and prayed that they would continue to shine on the world stage.

Malaysia captured the men’s World Dodgeball Championships gold medal for the third time after beating Australia 10-5 at the Saville Community Sports Centre in Edmonton, Canada on Sunday (Monday morning Malaysian time).

The Malaysian men’s team, ranked world number one, had also emerged champions in 2017 and 2018.

In the 2019 championships held in Cancun, Mexico, Malaysia won silver after losing to Canada in the final. – Bernama