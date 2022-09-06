Man dies after car knocks road divider in Papar

PAPAR (Sept 6): The driver of a Proton Satria car died when it knocked a road divider along the Pan Borneo Highway at Kilometer 21, Jalan Lama Papar/Kota Kinabalu on Monday.

Papar police chief Deputy Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the 32-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics following the 6am incident.

Initial police investigation revealed the victim was heading to Kampung Buang Sayang, Papar from Kota Kinabalu when he lost control of the car and knocked the road divider.

It took a couple of minutes for the fire and rescue personnel to free the victim’s body from the seat.

The body was taken to Papar hospital for a postmortem, said Kamaruddin.

Kamaruddin said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and urged any eyewitness to come forward to assist police in their investigation.