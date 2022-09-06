Man found dead at village in Keningau

KENINGAU (Sept 6): A 35-year-old man was found dead at Kampung Bingkor here on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Services Department said a call was made to the Keningau fire and rescue station requesting firefighters to assist in opening a door that was locked from inside at Kg Bingkor, Jalan Bingkor Bypass at around 8.51am.

A team was dispatched to the location and it took a couple of minutes for firefighters to open the door.

Upon inspection, they found an unconscious man inside a bathroom.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed the man’s death. The body was handed to the police for further action, said the spokesperson.