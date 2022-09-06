Media practitioners attend session on suicide reporting

KUCHING (Sept 6): A total of 20 members of the press attended a session on ‘Safe and Responsible Suicide Reporting for Media Practitioners’ held at the Borneo Cultures Museum today.

It was organised by the Psychiatry and Mental Health Department of Miri Hospital together with the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

It was aimed at helping media practitioners to write statements on suicide or attempted suicide in a prudent method and to help ensure delivery of such news to the public does not lead to negative connotations.

The session was conducted by psychiatrist Dr Ravivarma Rao Panirselva who presented an exposure on the background of suicide, information on the relationship between media reporting and suicide, and explanations on how to report news about suicide prudently.

“The media shapes public opinion and attitudes. Talking about suicide is okay, but how we do it matters,” said Dr Ravivarma during the training.

The participants were also enlightened by a sharing on suicidal loss and survivor lived experience presented by Awareness Againsts Suicide (AWAS) Malaysia founder Alia Ali who revealed that suicide loss survivors are prone to feeling guilty, scared and ashamed.

“Society tends to be judgemental to news of suicides, relating it to the lack of spiritual and religious beliefs and low life that are unemphatic to suicide loss survivors,” said Alia.

The session also provided an opportunity for participants to share their opinion on developing local standards for media reporting of suicide.