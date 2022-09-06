Minister to find out why Kafa teachers not paid allowance

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 6): The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will be asked to provide an explanation to the allegation that Kelas Agama dan Fardu Ain (Kafa) teachers in Sabah are not being paid their allowance.

Special Tasks Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said he will be seeking information from Jakim with regards to the issue.

Mohd Arifin who was met after closing the state-level national speech competition here on Tuesday, said he is confident that Jakim is in the process of resolving the matter.

“However, if what was alleged is true, we will try to find a way to overcome it,” he said.

The issue that went viral on social media alleged that Kafa teachers in Sabah were asked to pay back the study allowance they received seven years ago and they had not received their allowance.

In the post on social media, the relevant minister and Jakim were also asked whether they were aware of the issue and an explanation from the relevant parties had been requested.

Meanwhile, Mohd Arifin hoped the state level national speech competition can instil patriotism among students in Sabah.

Being held for the second time in the state, Mohd Arifin who is Sabah’s Education Exco said the competition can also nurture and hone the students’ talent in the field of speech and lecturing skills.

These skills are important for them in order to become leaders in the future, he said.

He added that the competition also trained students to approach the value of knowledge, speak factually and do things with knowledge.

Mohd Arifin said a total of 700 entries were received this year and the response from the students was very encouraging.

To this end, he proposed that the competition next year be opened to students from all over the country.

“My proposal is that we open the competition to the national level and Sabah will host the national level national speech competition next year,” he said.

Mohd Arifin added that he is proud of the extraordinary response from students all over Sabah to the competition.

“Other than training them to be speak with full confidence and presenting a good appearance, participating in the competition also trains them to do research, survey and study with their teachers in addition to practicing what they have presented in their speech,” he said.

The achievement of participants from Chinese vernacular schools is also something Mohd Arifin is very proud of and he hoped that more will follow suit by joining similar competitions in the future.

In his speech earlier, Mohd Arifin said, “We are all a Malaysian family. Although we have different names, religions, races and ideologies, we have proven since independence that mutual respect, trust, tolerance and consensus are the keys to the success and prosperity we are enjoying today.

“I call on all who are here today to work together with the government to create a generation that adheres to traditional culture and strengthens racial harmony in this country. This is actually a pillar for us to continue together to defend the sovereignty of this beloved country,” he said.

In the competition which ended yesterday, Floriana Mikayla Franky from SJK (C) Siew Chin Lahad Datu won the first place in the primary school category. In second place was her school mate Juvita Jaclyn Ning Moktar while in third place was Nur Kaalishah Md Mazin from SK Pekan Papar.

In the secondary school category, Muhammad Yasin Nizamuddin Roslan from SMK Arshad Kota Belud was judged as the best orator with Donald Stephen from SMK Benoni Papar and Amnah Nuha Sulin from SMK Gadong Beaufort taking second and third places respectively.

Muhammad Yasin also won the best orator prize.

For the form six category, the winner was Siti Khadijah Kamarudin from SMK Abdul Rahim Kudat while the second and third places went to Nur Ain Farhana Asrul Syardi from SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu and Mohd Zaim Fadil Mohd Jusdi from SMK Agama Mohamad Ali Ranau respectively.