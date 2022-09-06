MMEA: Sarex 2022 to assess SAR competency of rescue, security agencies

KUCHING (Sept 6): The ongoing search and rescue exercise (Sarex) covering Sarawak waters is meant to assess the present search-and-rescue (SAR) capabilities of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) here, as well as other relevant authorities.

According to MMEA Sarawak deputy director (operations) Capt Yousry Yaali, Sarex also highlights the implementation and management of SAR at the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Kuching.

“This exercise is aimed at enhancing the understanding, the ability to coordinate and also the cooperation between MMEA and other agencies involved in SAR missions in Sarawak waters.

“It is hoped that through this exercise, we would be able to identify the existing assets and specific expertise possessed by each agency in conducting target operations,” he said during a press conference at MMEA Sarawak base here yesterday, called in conjunction with the launch of Phase 2 of Sarex 2022.

Running until this Sept 8, the exercise also involves 21 relevant agencies in Kuching.

Adding on, Yousry said: “The exercise will involve various assets from the participating agencies and departments. It will cover both sea and air, with the starting point in the waters of Tanjung Po-Muara Tebas.”

Sarex 2022 is divided into four phases, of which Phase 1 involved the coordination meeting of officials and members of the internal and external agencies, which had run from early February until August this year, he said.

“Phase 2 is the opening ceremony for the MMEA Sarawak Sarex Level 3, which is today (Sept 5). Phase 3 covers Sarex briefings, presentation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) in a SAR, communication test and a Sarex training session.

“Phase 4, to be conducted on Sept 8, will be the post mortem to evaluate the entire exercise and it will conclude with a closing ceremony,” he said.

Yousry said the agencies directly and indirectly involved in Sarex would be divided into three groups, all to be coordinated by MRSC Kuching.

Under the ‘Sea and Air’, the agencies would be the MMEA, Marine Police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Fisheries Department and Sarawak Coast Guard, all of which would provide the sea assets for the exercise, while the Air Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would handle the aerial assets.

“For the Ground Team, the responsibilities are shared among the National Security Council, PDRM, Ministry of Health, Department of Environment, Welfare Department, Sarawak Rivers Board and Kuching District Office.

“The third division will be the Observers Team, comprising the Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, Sarawak Fishermen Association and the Sarawak Fishing Community Association.”

At the press conference, Yousry outlined the full scenario of the exercise set for today, in which a fishing boat named ‘Sarex 1’ would be used.

“On Sept 7, 2022, at 8am, Sarex 1 has caught fire on its way back to the jetty at Kampung Goebilt, with 15 fishermen on board. The MRSC receives information via phone call from an operator of a tugboat, located close to the area of the incident, about eight nautical miles from Muara Tebas.

“Following the report, MRSC Kuching activates the SAR and coordinates the operation, with the rescue agencies involved,” he outlined the scenario.

In this regard, Yousry called upon the public, especially the communities living along the shores from Tanjung Po to Muara Tebas, to not panic upon seeing the Sarex in operation.

“Please stay away from the training area until the exercise ends on Sept 7 at approximately 4pm.

“In the meantime, we would like to remind the maritime community to check the weather forecast before going out to sea.

“Always wear a life jacket, make sure the boats are seaworthy, bring along the communications equipment, and have a personal locater beacon (PLB) device when going out to sea so that it would be easy for the rescuers to track your location in case of an emergency at sea,” he reminded.

For any emergency or accident at sea, the MRSC can be contacted directly on 082-432544, or the 24-hour MERS 999 line.