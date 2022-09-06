National Early Childhood Intervention Council seeks greater partnerships for outreach

MIRI (Sept 6): The National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC) is looking forward to greater collaboration and partnerships to continue reaching out to children, particularly those with special needs or delays and disabilities, as well as their families.

Council president Wong Hui Min said the 8th NECIC conference, which ended yesterday (Sept 5), helped participants gain the energy and enthusiasm to continue advancing the cause of children with delays and disabilities.

“Many of us are working with limited resources and personnel, there is limited support, awareness, and training; our children at every season and stage in their lives seem to have new challenges, and the fundamental rights of our children are still not realised.

“With the continuing threat of Covid-19, all the challenges are even more difficult. Thus, we need each other to continue fighting together, and for each other,” she said during the closing ceremony.

Wong said the council will be partnering with Noah’s Ark to organise a series of in depth training on best practices, key workers, and routines based assessment.

“We hoped that through this series of training, we would be able to put our brains together and craft guidelines and practices that will help us move towards a more family-centred model of support, as well as to up-skill, to retrain, and rebuild a better and more inclusive society,” she said.

The conference held from Sept 3-5 was attended by over 300 participants, including professionals, key workers, doctors, and parents from all over Malaysia, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, USA, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Singapore.

Penang will host the next NECIC conference in 2024.