Premier looks forward to reinforcing ties with S. Korea in development of hydrogen economy

KUCHING (Sept 6): Sarawak’s clear policy and vision towards transitioning to green and clean energy has been its strong point when it comes to attracting foreign investments in the process of decarbonisation.

In highlighting this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg also points out that Sarawak is fortunate to be endowed with rich renewable resources such as hydropower, which is a major zero-carbon source of energy meant to produce green hydrogen.

He stated this in his address to the top management of Korea’s largest steel-maker Posco at the conglomerate’s headquarters in Seoul, in which he took the opportunity to thank a consortium of Korean industries that had shown keen interest to work with Sarawak in producing hydrogen and ammonia.

“The state is eager to seal a collaboration with the three major Korean companies as part of the state’s programme to develop its hydrogen economy,” he said.

Abang Johari and his entourage arrived in the South Korean capital on Sunday for a working visit, aimed at enhancing the partnership with Korean industries in green energy generation and innovation, among many other fields.

Posco had indicated its plan of using hydrogen to generate power for its steel manufacturing operations and much of the supply would have to be imported from other countries, including Malaysia – and from Sarawak in particular.

It is informed that the three Korean companies: Samsung, Lotte, and Posco, had signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sarawak government via Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) on building a hydrogen plant in Sarawak under the ‘H2biscus Project’.

Inked in January, the MoU signified the push to develop environmental-friendly hydrogen and ammonia at a plant set to be established in Bintulu.

Sarawak’s ‘H2biscus Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project’ would have an annual capacity to produce 630,000 metric tonnes (MT) of green ammonia, 600,000 MT of blue ammonia, 460,000 MT of green methanol, and 7,000 MT of green hydrogen.

It is stated that today, Abang Johari would be joined by Park Il-Jun, who is South Korea’s Second Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, to witness the signing of a MoU between Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), SEDC and the Samsung-Posco-Lotte consortium.

Among members of the Premier’s delegation are Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain, and SEB Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili.