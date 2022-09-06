Prosecute all parties involved with bribery, says Voon

KUCHING (Sept 6): Both the giver and receiver of a bribe should be prosecuted in court, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan.

He stressed the country would face difficulties uprooting corruption if legal action does not extend to all parties involved.

“Without the giver, there is no receiver of the bribe. Both the giver and receiver of the bribe in corruption cases should be brought to court and punished,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that sometimes there are also brokers or middlemen involved.

“They (brokers) are accessories to the crime and must be charged too. The authorities in enforcing law and order should not allow the accessories and giver of the bribe to get off scot-free and only send the receiver to face the law,” he said.

Voon was commenting on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor being found guilty of three corruption charges involving a solar hybrid energy project for rural schools in Sarawak.

“The public are now anxious to know whether the relevant authorities had charged the accessories and the giver of the bribe in the charges against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor,” he said.

Voon said if no others have been charged in the case, then the relevant authorities owe the public an explanation.

“The public are anxious and have the right to know of action taken by the authorities because the bribed money came from taxes collected from the public,” he added.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the High Court’s decision that convicted and sentenced her to 10 years in jail and fined her RM970 million.