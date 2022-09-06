PSB chief says party to battle it out against DAP in claiming urban parliamentary seats

SIBU (Sept 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) would go into the Democratic Action Party (DAP)’s areas in the 15th general election (GE15).

This was said by PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh in a press conference here yesterday, where he pointed out that his party would battle it out with the DAP in claiming the urban seats.

“We are going to contest 10 (seats), now maybe 12 (seats in GE15), because the urban seats, as you know, DAP has said that all their incumbent’s seats are non-negotiable. That means we’re totally out, if we’re to talk to the DAP.

“Therefore, we are going into DAP’s areas also because (of the seats being) non-negotiable then, we’d have to fight it out.

“Look like they never learned the lesson from the (last) state election. Let’s see why because there’s no way out for us; otherwise, PSB would be left with no urban seats.

“So, we have to contest.

“We’re considering contesting in every urban seat because there’s no more discussion. Some urban seats, we leave it to Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

“In other words, DAP is going to face all local-based parties in every local seat. Lanang, for example, we may give to PBK. DAP is going to face one of us,” said Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman.

Additionally, Wong also said PSB would like to form a united front so that it would become a greater force to be reckoned with.

“There are five of us: PSB, PBK, Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi),” he said.

Asked about the seats that PSB was confident of making a breakthrough, Wong said: “We would like to conserve our resources to the areas that we think (are) more winnable.”