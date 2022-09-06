Sarawak Volleyball Invitational: Top Thai team beat state’s Sukma reps for win

SIBU (Sept 6): Red-hot favourites Ramkhamhaeng Volleyball Club (RVC) from Thailand won the Sarawak Volleyball (Sukma) Invitational 2022 at the Sibu Volleyball Stadium last weekend.

RVC edged the Sarawak Sukma volleyball team 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20) for the title and RM5,000.

After nailing the first two points, RVC slowed down their rhythm of play in the third game and it was point for point before Sarawak edged ahead to take the game.

Buoyed by several national players, Sarawak returned with urgency in the fourth game but then found themselves trailing 2-8, 5-12, before narrowing the gap to 14-20.

Despite putting in their best efforts, Sarawak still found RVC too strong and ended up losing 20-25.

Commonly known as ‘Iron Ladies’, RVC are one of the top teams in the Thai league and proved they are indeed a class above.

Sarawak coach Philip Teo was satisfied with his players despite the loss, but added they needed to work on their mental strength and spiking skills.

He said the competition was the last match exposure for the state team ahead of Sukma.

“The RVC players will remain in Sibu for the next few days to continue rendering assistance and also providing the necessary sparring to the state team in areas which the locals are lacking,” he added.

The state Sukma team will leave for Kuala Lumpur on Sept 15.