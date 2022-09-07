169 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): Sabah recorded 169 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with most patients displaying mild symptoms or none at all.

To date, cumulative cases in the state stood at 391,170.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said as of 11.59pm Sept 7, five districts recorded two-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu (65), Sandakan (14), Tuaran (14), Penampang (10) and Putatan (10).

“Less than 10 cases reported in Kota Belud (8), Lahad Datu (6), Papar (6), Tawau (6), Tenom (6), Beaufort (4), Keningau (4), Ranau (3), Beluran (2), Kinabatangan (2), Kota Marudu (2), Nabawan (2), Semporna (2), Tongod (2) and Kudat (1).

“Meanwhile, seven districts recorded zero infections namely Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Pitas, Sipitang, Tambunan and Telupid,” he said.

A total of 2,219 samples were tested in the past 24 hours with 8.7 positivity rate.

From the 169 cases, 166 are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3 and one in Category 4.