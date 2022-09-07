BLD Plantations’ FY22 revenue reaches RM2.5 bln

KUCHING (Sept 7): BLD Plantation Bhd (BLD Plantation) achieved a revenue and profit before tax (PBT) of about RM2.50 billion and RM112 million respectively for financial year ended March 31, 2022, which were attributed to higher average selling prices of the group’s products.

The group in a statement announced that all resolutions set out in the notice of AGM dated July 28, 2022 were duly passed by the shareholders at its 20th Annual General Meeting, amongst others, the payment of a first and final single-tier dividend of 5 sen per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

A dividend payout of about RM4.67 million will be payable on October 13, 2022 to shareholders whose names appear in the Record of Depositors on September 22, 2022.

“In addition to the current seasonally higher output, slow economic growth coupled with concerns over elevated global inflationary risks may contribute to further consolidation of CPO prices in the second half of 2022,” BLD Plantation said.

“Notwithstanding the highly volatile market conditions, the group is of the view that easing of labour shortage and normalising of export sales volume would continue to support CPO prices in the near term.”