Bukti Assek rep upset with contractor for leaving project idle

SIBU (Sept 7): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has hit out at the contractor for the upgrading of a 1.44km stretch of Jalan Oya for leaving the project idle for over a month.

Expressing his frustration and anger, he bemoaned that the 24-month project was already behind schedule and the utility shifting job has yet to be carried out.

According to Chieng, he has been swarmed with complaints over the past few days, as the delay is causing great inconvenience to the public and residents along the area.

Earlier today, he inspected the site and found, indeed, there was no work being carried out there.

In this regard, he urged the Land and Survey Department, which is the implementing agency for Phase 1, to immediately act on the matter by getting the contractor to resume work.

“The Jalan Oya Phase 1 upgrading works, stretching from Jalan Deshon until Jalan Pahlawan traffic light junction, that particular section is traffic-heavy daily.

“And going by the work schedule, the utility shifting job was supposed to commence in June. When my team and I inspected the site today, indeed there is no work carried out there. I was informed that the site and excavators have been left idle for more than a month already.

“This is totally unacceptable on the part of this contractor, as any delay in the project is causing great inconvenience to the public as well as residents along that stretch of road.

“I am very angry and frustrated at this contractor. I strongly condemn this contractor for such a poor work performance, especially for not carrying out any work for over a month.

“This is a very good project by the GPS government to benefit the people. Therefore, people should not be made to bear the burden and inconvenience stemming from this contractor. I am calling upon the implementing agency Land and Survey Department to immediately deal with this issue and get the contractor to resume work to avoid further inconvenience to the public,” Chieng told The Borneo Post.

Chieng recalled in December last year, the Land and Survey Department handed the RM22.8 million project to the contractor, which should be completed by the end of next year.

The contractor had started work in mid-February this year, with the clearing works completed.

The upgrading of the 1.44km stretch of Jalan Oya is to turn the stretch into a dual carriageway.

Joining Chieng at the site were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch youth chief councillor Phuang Ton Hing and junior youth chief Alex Kong.