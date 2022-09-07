Chinese woman fined RM2,000 for prostitution

KUCHING (Sept 7): A 34-year-old woman from China was fined RM2,000 in default two months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for soliciting for prostitution.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Luan Yan Yan after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment of not exceeding one year, or a fine, or both,upon conviction.

Zubaidah also ordered the accused to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department for further action.

Luan was arrested at a reflexology centre near Jalan Tun Jugah here during ‘Ops Bersepadu Ambang Merdeka/Ops Noda’ at around 9pm on Aug 30, this year after she was suspected of being involved in prostitution.

The police, who conducted an inspection in the premises, found items such as a piece of condom, RM200 cash and a paper containing duty roster for prostitution.

An investigation revealed that Luan had solicited a policeman who went undercover as a customer.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.