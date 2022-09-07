‘Comprehensive coaching key to boosting bodybuilding in Malaysia’

KUCHING (Sept 7): Having a good, continuous coaching programme for bodybuilding is not just about having more coaches, but more importantly, it is also about enhancing their knowledge and delivery towards producing more athletes of high calibre going forward.

This was highlighted by Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) secretary Dr Malvern Abdullah at the opening of a course on Specific Coaching for Bodybuilding — Level II in the lecture hall of Sarawak Youth and Sports Complex at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here this afternoon.

“All of you play a crucial role of empowering this sport in Malaysia, especially in Sarawak.

“You are helping the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF) and also the SBBA in grooming and training more bodybuilding talents in the country,” said Malvern, who represented SBBA president Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng at the ceremony.

The course, which will conclude this Saturday, is being run by CSI Resource Enterprise in partnership with the MBBF, SBBA and Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA), and supported by the National Sports Institute, National Coaching Academy, and Youth and Sports Department Sarawak.

It involves 17 participants who are holders of the Level I certificates.

“This course also serves as a refresher for the Level I certificate holders because, as we all know, there had not been much activities being held throughout the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Malvern.

The course subjects, both theoretical and practical, are conducted by MBBF vice-president Abd Aziz Ahmad — more popularly known among the bodybuilding fraternity as Coach Aziz.