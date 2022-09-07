Kuching police nab alleged cable thieves filmed in viral video

KUCHING (Sept 7): Police have arrested two men for alleged involvement in cable theft, following a viral video Monday showing them fleeing on a motorcycle.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the 24-second clip showed the suspects on a motorcycle carrying what is believed to be stolen cables.

“We received a report from Telekom Malaysia on cables being stolen from the roadside of Jalan Keranji.

“Follow-up action by police led to the arrest of two men, aged 18 and 26, who each possessed 12 criminal records including for drug abuse, property crimes and cable theft,” he said.

Ahsmon said police are investigating the case under Section 379 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

At the same time, he said information on cable theft or other criminal cases can be channelled to the district police command centre on 082-244444 or to the nearest police station.