Councillor decries Sibu Jaya’s constant water woes, demands long-term solution

SIBU (Sept 7): A long-term solution is necessary to address Sibu Jaya’s constant water supply problems and to improve water pressure in the booming township, said Raymond Tiong.

The Sibu Municipal Council councillor lamented that Sibu Jaya residents had suffered for far too long and something concrete must be done to solve the water supply problem once and for all.

He called on the relevant authorities to ensure any plans put forward would remain relevant for at least the next 10 years.

“Sibu Jaya is a booming township and it cannot afford to constantly face water supply problems. This will bring about a negative perception about Sibu Jaya,” he said.

He was responding to Block N residents complaining about low water pressure for the past 13 years.

Community head Lorita Sawang claimed the 20 blocks of flats consisting of eight units each faced dry taps on the upper floors every time those on the ground flood turned on their taps.

Tiong pointed out that even Kapit and Song folk have expressed interest to invest in Sibu Jaya.

“With the Eco Garden and the surrounding areas booming, Sibu Jaya is poised to grow fast and robust in the coming years and unless the water supply problem is solved, otherwise, it may drive away the people from putting their investment in Sibu Jaya,” he stressed.

He suggested Sibu Jaya have its own water treatment plant.

“Sibu Jaya must have its own pipeline if it is to solve the water supply issue. The pipeline must not be shared with other areas,” he added.