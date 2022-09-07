Fatimah: Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival exemplary celebration showcasing Sarawak’s unity

KUCHING (Sept 6): The ongoing Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival is an exemplary celebration showcasing the multi-racial unity in Sarawak, said Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said no less than 40 of the total 180 stalls set up for the festival were comprised of communities other than the Chinese.

“This symbolises the unified social fabric which exists in Sarawak – this is a very exemplary celebration.

“As I walked through Carpenter Street, you have that good feeling of knowing no matter what race you are, we are all side-by-side selling our food and rejoicing in the Mid-Autumn Festival,” she told the press after her walk-through of the festival, which is in its 19th edition.

The Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival is running from now until Sept 10.

Fatimah added this was a good programme as it could contribute to multi-racial harmony.

“We can experience a community mingling with one another and practise mutual respect in celebrating the mooncake festival,” she added.

Accompanying Fatimah on her visit were the festival’s organising chairman Kapitan Lim Chuan Chan, advisor to the organising committee Sih Hua Tong and the festival’s co-founder Datuk Lily Yong.