GE15: Baru leaves candidacy for Lawas seat to PSB president

MIRI (Sept 7): Newly-elected Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general Baru Bian said he would leave his candidacy for the Lawas seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) to party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“I leave the decision completely to party’s president, even though I take this (as) a challenge for me,” the Ba Kelalan assemblyman said in an interview recently.

He was asked to comment on a recent statement by Wong who hinted that Baru may contest in Lawas in GE15.

Baru pointed out that Lawas parliamentary seat is made up of two state constituencies namely Bukit Sari and Ba Kelalan but the kingmaker is the voters in Bukit Sari who make up majority of the voters.

He acknowledged that the implementation of Undi18 will have major impact on the outcome of the GE15.

“Therefore, I am more than willing to contest in my own area. Win or lose, I leave it to the voters to make a wise choice,” he said.

In the 14th General Election, Baru contested in the Selangau seat under Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket and won the seat with a majority of 486 votes.

He was then elected as the Works Minister during the Pakata Harapan administration from 2018 until Feb 2020.