GPS not bothered if PBM joins BN, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Sept 7): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ready to face off against Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) even if the latter gets to use Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

“Whatever happens to any other than the four parties in GPS, it is none of our business. If they choose to fight us, we will fight them,” said Dr Rundi, who is senior vice president of GPS’ biggest component party, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

He also dismissed the possibility of confusion among rural voters if a contesting party uses the BN logo and flag.

He pointed out this was because Sarawakians are aware the four GPS parties are no longer in BN and they also know the successes achieved by the GPS state government in reclaiming state’s rights under the ‘Sarawak First’ battle cry.

“If they stand, whatever flag they want to use, that is their business, not ours. (If they use BN logo) so what, we are not BN, we will fight,” he added.

Dr Rundi said he personally viewed the decision by the four GPS parties to leave BN in 2018 was the best move.

Having been the Sarawak BN secretary general until 2018, he said it was difficult for the four Sarawak parties then in BN to voice out Sarawakian interests when consensus had to be reached by all the 14 parties which previously made up BN.

He added this had been expressed by former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem when he was chairman of Sarawak BN.

“We’re no longer part of it. We have been there for ‘ages’.

“I may quote the late Tok Nan (Adenan) who said Sarawak only got four parties in BN but there were a total of 14 parties in BN (and) if we go for vote, we are nothing.

“So the best decision, personally I think, was to be out of BN. Now we see how Sarawakians think, that actually we can stand on our own feet. Please help us for the sake of Sarawak,” he said.

It was reported that PBM had applied to join BN in July but no decision had been reached yet regarding its application.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was recently quoted as saying that all current four component parties must reach a consensus on PBM’s application.

PBM currently represents one parliamentary seat in Sarawak, namely held by Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng who is also the party president.

Sng had been quoted as saying he will defend Julau in the coming GE15, and there have been talks that independent MPs may join PBM as a platform to defend their seats.