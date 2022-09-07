Hajiji visits Jahid at hospital

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Wednesday visited State Rural Development Minister, Datuk Jahid Jahim who is currently admitted at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

He was accompanied by State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.

Hajiji who arrived at 5.20pm, was welcomed by Jahid’s wife, Datin Malianah Ugau and her family members.

Hajiji spent about 20 minutes at the hospital visiting Jahid in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward and also his family members.

Malianah, who was grateful for Hajiji’s visit, said that Jahid’s condition was stabilising and recovering.

“Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Alhamdulillah, Jahid’s health condition is gradually improving”, she said.

Jahid fainted while delivering a speech when officiating a water supply project in Pitas on August 27.

The Tamparuli assemblyman, was said to be experiencing extreme fatigue from carrying out his duties.