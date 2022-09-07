JBALB tasked with undertaking 35 high-impact water supply projects in Miri

MIRI (Sept 7): The Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) is currently carrying out 35 high-impact water supply projects throughout this division, says.

From the total, 17 projects worth RM201 million, funded by both the Sarawak and federal governments, have reached completion, says Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

“Upon their completion, the water supply problems that had previously affected several areas in Miri Division have been successfully addressed.

“Meanwhile, 13 projects worth RM483 million are still in the construction stage, and another five projects worth RM202 million are still in the planning stage,” he said during a press conference called after attending a briefing on the projects at JBALB Miri office yesterday.

On the 13 still-ongoing projects, including seven he said the works were being conducted in stages and would reach completion by the end of next year or early 2024.

Adding on, he assured all consumers that the JBALB, the federal Rural Development Ministry and the project contractors would go all out to ensure that the works would run smoothly and reach completion according to schedule.

Nonetheless, Dr Abdul Rahman also expressed hope that the federal government would channel more allocations to Sarawak, enabling it to carry out water supply projects in the critical rural areas.

Accompanying the state deputy minister yesterday were Telang Usan assembyman Dennis Ngau, JBALB Sarawak director Chang Kuet Shian and JBALB regional manager Tie Tung Ing.