JKR milling, resurfacing Jalan Datuk Mohamad Musa stretch

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 7): The Public Works Department (JKR) is currently milling and resurfacing a stretch of Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa (802-1) here.

The stretch of road undergoing repairs spans between the Samarahan Land and Survey Department building and the Kampung Muara Tuang junction.

A statement from the department said the work began yesterday (Sept 6) and is expected to be completed on Sept 26.

“The JKR Samarahan Division will inform if there are any changes to the date, time, or area involved in this work.

“Road users are advised to plan their journey in the affected areas. We regret any inconvenience caused,” JKR said in a statement today.

The department also shared an alternative route for those wishing to avoid the stretch of road undergoing repairs.

For complaints or further inquiries related to traffic flow, contact the JKR Samarahan Division Office on 082-672816 during office hours or DAL HCM Sdn Bhd on 019-5741174 after office hours.