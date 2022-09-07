Kuching Water Board: ‘Dirty water’ to clear up in a few days

KUCHING (Sept 7): Kuching Water Board (KWB) today explained that the discolouration of tap water in the city was caused by the scouring of sediments in the pipelines when the board ran another group of pumps to mitigate the water supply shortfalls.

“The said group of pumps causing the scouring of sediments were stopped this morning as the water supply situation is back to normal. As such, the discoloured water problem should dissipate over the next couple of days.

“The board is, at the moment, actively doing the flushing exercise at the affected areas,” KWB said in a statement.

The water supply shortfalls were caused by a shutdown at the water processing Plant 2 here for eight hours on Aug 15 to repair a leaking valve, shutdown of Module 8 Water Treatment Plant on Aug 24 for six hours to test the water-tightness of valves during shutdown, and also on Aug 27 for 16 hours and subsequently for three hours on Aug 29 to drain the clear water tank for the replacement of eight faulty valves.

The shortfalls were also due to the shutdown of water supply along Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa on Sept 2 for eight hours to facilitate pipe relocation works due to the road widening works.

KWB in the statement also issued an apology for the occasional discoloured water experienced by its consumers in Kuching City over the past few weeks.

Consumers can contact the board by calling 082-222333 or SMS to 019-8866650 should they face water quality problems.