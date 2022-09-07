Man in Kuching jailed six months for dishonestly retaining stolen motorcycle

KUCHING (Sept 7): A 54-year-old man was sentenced to six months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for dishonestly retaining a stolen motorcycle.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Jong Boo Sen after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to five years or a fine, upon conviction.

Zaiton also ordered the sentence to take effect on the date of Jong’s arrest.

Jong had dishonestly retained a stolen motorcycle belonging to a 36-years-old man at a shed located in Sg Maong Ulu here around 4.20pm on Sept 2, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the motorcycle lodged a police report on Nov 27, 2017, after it was stolen in Matang.

When Jong was arrested on Sept 2 this year, the police ran a check on the vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers which matched those of the motorcycle reported missing by its owner.

The investigation also revealed that Jong bought the motorcycle for RM500 in November 2017, even though he knew that it was a stolen property.

The case was handled by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while Jong was unrepresented by a counsel.