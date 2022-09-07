Man jailed five months, fined for injuring senior citizen with stick

MIRI (Sept 7): A man from Lawas was sentenced to five months in prison and fined RM2,000 in default two months’ jail after he pleaded guilty in court yesterday to causing hurt to a senior citizen last week.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the punishment against Lukas Semali, 43, under Section 324 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine or whipping, or any two such punishments, upon conviction.

The court ordered the jail term to commence from the date of his arrest on Sept 3.

Based on the charge sheet, Lukas had voluntarily caused hurt to a 72-year-old man using a wooden stick, at around 6pm on Sept 2 in Bandar Baru Permyjaya.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while Lukas was not represented by counsel.