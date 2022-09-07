NRC chairman: Decision on optional use of face masks based on data, studies

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The National Recovery Council chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that he believed the decision to set the use of face masks in buildings as an individual choice, is made based on data and scientific studies from a public health point of view.

He said all quarters should accept the decision as many countries including the United Kingdom have now allowed their citizens to do away with face masks when in public vehicles or in crowded places.

“I think this is a good development. We can’t force (people to wear face masks) if the situation (the Covid-19 pandemic) has improved, and we also need to think about comfort, we just have to be careful.

“If we feel uncomfortable and want to wear it, then wear it but if it feels safe even if the situation is not necessarily safe, that’s up to you because it (wearing of face masks) is no longer a thing like it used to be,” he said.

Muhyiddin told this to reporters after launching Tan Sri Ampikaipakan Kandiah’s autobiography titled The Doctor Will See You Now: My Life with Ampikaipakan Kandiah written by Thamayanthi Devi Ampikaipakan at Vivekananda Tamil primary school in Brickfields here today.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced earlier today that the use of face masks indoors is now optional, with immediate effect, adding that premises owners could still determine whether visitors were required to wear one.

He said wearing face masks is still mandatory for positive cases of Covid-19 who needed to go to the Covid-19 Assessment Centre to undergo a health assessment when using public transportation services and while in health facilities. – Bernama