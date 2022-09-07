Opposition’s accusation not true, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that a temporary U-turn was built along the Pan Borneo highway that is being constructed in Sepanggar.

Therefore, the accusation by the opposition that the government failed to provide the facility is inaccurate and can confuse the rakyat, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The opposition’s accusation can also hamper construction work along the location, he stressed.

Bung Moktar who is also Works Minister, said he received a complaint from the opposition who said that there was no U-turn along the Pan Borneo construction route in Sepanggar up to the Berunggis roundabout in Tuaran.

“Actually, a temporary U-turn has been constructed and the allegation of a 12-kilometer route without a U-turn is false and baseless. These people do not understand and are attempting to mislead the people,” he stressed.

While acknowledging the many challenges that the contractor implementing this project had to face, Bung Moktar said they did not ignore the safety and comfort of users even at the peak of congestion.

“I hope the rakyat will be patient during this construction period and always adhere to the warning signs when driving along the construction area,” he added.

In a statement issued by the Warisan Sepanggar Chinese Community Advisor on Tuesday, it said that there are difficulties for traffic users to use alternative routes along the Sepanggar section to Berunggis roundabout, as there is no U-turn.

The statement made it clear that the absence of the facility had caused severe traffic congestion especially during peak hours and asked the government to do something to solve the problem.