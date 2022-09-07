PKR can increase votes to win Labuan seat

LABUAN (Sept 7): Labuan’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) is able to increase its votes in the 15th General Election (GE15) compared to the two candidates supported by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the last two elections.

Sabah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) secretary Simsudin Sidek said in the GE13 Labuan PKR candidate Tan Sri Ibrahim Menudin obtained more than 6,000 votes while in GE14, Warisan candidate Halim Datuk Haji Zaini who was supported by PH obtained more than 9,000 votes.

“Labuan PKR together with PH coalition partners such as DAP (and Amanah) have great hopes of further increasing their votes in GE15,” said Simsudin who is also Labuan PKR Branch chief.

Simsudin, who is also a former member of the Board of Directors of the Labuan Port Authority, stated the rough data on the increase in votes for PKR candidates and PKR allied candidates in Labuan during the Sabah PKR MPN Tour here.

Also present were Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam, Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew, Inanam assemblyman Peto Galim, branch leaders, women leaders and youth leaders from all over Sabah.

In his speech, Sangkar informed that the unity and cooperation of MPN and branch leaders is strong to contribute parliamentary seats to PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to lead the country.

Sangkar then announced the Sabah PKR MPN which was lined up with Kota Marudu Branch head Sazalye Donol Abdullah as Deputy Chairman, Peto (Sepanggar) Vice 1, Joseph Alex Chang (Penampang) and Romansa Lamin (Silam) as vice 2 and 3.

Labuan PKR Women’s Chief Noriha Yakub was appointed as Sabah PKR Women’s Chief, Zaidi Jatil (Kota Marudu) as Youth Chief and Raymond Ahuar (Pensiangan) as Treasurer.