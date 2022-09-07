Premier calls on civil servants to understand people’s needs when formulating policies

KUCHING (Sept 7): Civil servants have been told to understand the people’s needs on the ground prior to coming up with new policies or procedures.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this should be part of the Sarawak Civil Service’s (SCS) efforts to render the best services with positive impacts for the people.

“I, too, want to remind all government officers to understand our rakyat’s needs. When we are entrusted to draft policies, procedures, or law, we must take into consideration the views from the ground,” he said in a speech read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for the closing ceremony of the SCS Values Through Leadership Seminar here last night.

Abang Johari also encouraged civil servants to be creative and innovative in improving work processes to save time and costs, as well as to be efficient and transparent.

He also urges civil servants to stop negative perceptions of SCS, especially on social media, to ensure Sarawak can achieve its vision to be a developed state with high integrity by 2030.

“Integrity plays a significant role in our daily lives. Those with high integrity will not have any problems in executing any task given while those without integrity will impact any organisation negatively,” he added.

Abang Johari also urged civil servants to practise value-based leadership as it will instil a common set of values in all employees, improving their cohesiveness and willingness to work together.

Leaders who practise these values will encourage junior officers in facilitating the best service delivery to the people, which will enhance engagement, performance, and retention of excellent talent, he added.

“A selfless leader will always put others’ needs before their own. A leader with values will often demonstrate accountability in whatever they do.

“Therefore, leadership based on these values will create a friendly and conducive working environment. Remember to always bring out the best in others,” he said.

The one-day seminar was attended by 350 SCS officers.

Speakers included former Sarawak Civil Service Commission deputy chairman Datu Romie Sigan Daniel and former National Integrity and Anti-Corruption and Governance Centre (GIACC) director Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

Among those present at the closing ceremony were Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sr Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.