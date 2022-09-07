Sabahan nonagenarian conquers summit of Mount Kinabalu (Video)

KUCHING (Sept 7): A nonagenarian from Sabah has successfully reached the summit of Mount Kinabalu.

The man identified as Martin Buatin Balandong, 90, made his way up Malaysia’s highest mountain accompanied by his family members on Sept 5.

A TikTok video of Martin’s feat was viewed over 75,400 times as of 12.38pm today, with 7,903 likes, 747 comments, and 1,295 shares.

The end of the clip shows Martin and his family members together at the summit.

According to the comments, Martin could very well be the oldest person to have completed the achievement.

Users of the platform were also clearly inspired by the senior citizen.

One using the handle ‘ratuSambal’ commented, “Sya jelos sma c aki, umur 90 masi kuat, sihat slalu kio aki. Tahniah” (I’m jealous of this grandfather. Still going strong at the age of 90. Stay healthy always grandfather. Congratulations).