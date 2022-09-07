Seventh patient regains eyesight with Lions’ help

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 7): The Lions Club of Tanjung Aru and Lions Clubs International District 308-A2 have helped the seventh patient to regain her eyesight.

On August 23, the clubs sponsored a cornea for Madam Phang Fui Kien from Penampang and had a successful corneal transplant operation.

The 51-year-old woman’s eyesight was partially restored on August 26 when the club members visited her.

The operation was carried out by Dr Liew On Heong.

All the other cornea transplant operations have been successfully done with the help of community.

The clubs hope the community will continue to provide assistance to restore the eyesight of more patients. There are still more than 20 patients on the waiting list for such donations.

Many patients could not afford the cornea which is purchased from the National Eye Bank of Sri Lanka for about RM3,300 (US$735).

If you are interested in supporting this project, you are welcomed to donate and transfer any amount to Lions Club of Tanjung Aru (Alliance Bank Account number: 1003-9001-0074-694) and forward the receipt to Immediate Past President Keaven Kong (016-8412729) for recording purposes.

Dr Liew, the only sub-specialist doctor in Sabah who can conduct this surgery, returned to his hometown from Kuala Lumpur in 2020 to work at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1. Sadly, he discovered that many poor patients would rather suffer from sickness and eyesight loss just because they could not afford to pay for the imported corneas and could not get a local donation too.

He then sought assistance from the Lions Club for his patients.