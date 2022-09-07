Siburan to experience planned water supply interruption

KUCHING (Sept 7): A planned water interruption is scheduled from 10pm on Friday (Sept 9) to 6am on Saturday (Sept 10) for pipe repair works in Siburan.

A notice from the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said the entire Siburan area will be affected.

The supply interruption is to enable the Pan Borneo Highway contractor to work on repairing a burst pipe at Mile 10, which is located within the parameters of the Pan Borneo project.

Consumers in the area are advised to store a sufficient amount of water for use during the interruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said it will ensure water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

The department added that any inconvenience caused is much regretted.

For further information, contact JBALB Kuching via WhatsApp on 019-8047342.