Six young singers make the cut for Bintang Kecil Sarawak 2022 finale

KUCHING (Sept 7): Six contestants have made the cut for the finale of the 34th Bintang Kecil Sarawak, to be staged at the Auditorium P Ramlee of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) this Saturday (Sept 10).

Set to commence at 8.30pm, the showdown will put the spotlight on 11-year-olds Elle Precious Arnold and Nur Aisyah Sawali, 10-year-olds Albee Lim Xin Yu and Nur Qasih Umairah, as well as nine-year-olds Syarif Zakwan Suhardi and Fadziel Nuzul Mahriez Mahathir.

RTM Sarawak assistant director for television section Saiful Arini said the show would be televised live from the auditorium, where it could also be followed on the radio via Sarawak FM or RTM’s official Facebook page.

“Each finalist would have to perform two songs, one in Malay and the other is a duet in any language. For the Sarawak Zone of Bintang Kecil 2022, we will choose the best three contestants.

“The top two will represent Sarawak at the national-level competition, of which the date will be announced at a later stage,” he said this at a press conference yesterday, which was also attended by RTM Sarawak head of entertainment and music Yap Yen, Bintang Kecil programme producer Mohd Redza Razali, RTM Sri Aman station manager Erma Kartika Zaini, and Harbour View Hotel sales and marketing manager Sharizan Amat.

The top two finalists of Bintang Kecil Sarawak 2022 will each take home RM2,000, a trophy and a certificate, while the other four will each receive RM1,000, a trophy and a certificate.

It is informed that all performances during the final would be accompanied by Kombo RTM Sarawak, D’Aspirasi, complemented by several additional musicians.

Sarawakian actor and presenter Anding Indrawani will host the show.

Guest artistes will be former national Bintang Kecil winners, Shila Hamzah and Harris Mukhriz.

For those wishing to watch the finale live at Auditorium P Ramlee, admission is free but they are highly advised to come early as seats are limited.

According to Saiful, the six finalists previously underwent zone-level auditions before making the cut to the finale, adding that entries were open to children age between seven and 11.

“For Sarawak, this year marks the 34th year of Bintang Kecil, while at the national-level, it marks the 22nd anniversary.

“The programme is aimed at unearthing and enhancing children’s talent in the vocal arts, as well as boosting their self-confidence, and also fostering the spirit of unity from a young age,” he said.