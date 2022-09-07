Student in Miri charged with raping minor

MIRI (Sept 7): A student was brought to a magistrates’ court here today charged with sexually assaulting and raping an underage girl.

The 18-year-old from Riam here was charged under Section 14 (b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which is punishable under Section 14 of the same Act and Section 376 (2) of the Penal Code.

Both offences carry a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

On the first charge, the student was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl by telling her to do an oral sex on him.

The second charge accused the student of raping the girl.

The offences were allegedly committed at 2pm on Dec 30, 2021 at a house in Jalan Camwood 3, Riam.

No plea was taken from the accused.

Earlier, prosecuting officer Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman requested that a new date be set to allow the case to be heard before a Sessions Court judge.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi allowed the application and set Sept 15 for further mention of the case in the Sessions Court.

The student was ordered to be released on RM5,500 bail with one local surety.