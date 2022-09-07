SUPP Satok invites public to Lantern Festival at Kuching Waterfront

KUCHING (Sept 7): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Satok branch will hold a Moon River Lantern Festival in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival at Kuching Waterfront here this Friday starting at 6.30pm.

In a press statement, branch youth chief Ramsay Voon said the festival is open to the public and he is expecting up to 1,000 people of all ethnic communities to be participating.

“The full moon is considered a symbol of family reunion in Chinese culture and we want to share this sentiment with our local community during this festive season,” Voon explained.

He revealed that about 500 lanterns will be given out to be lit up during the festival and there will be a traditional dragon dance performance to amaze the crowd.

Meanwhile, SUPP Satok women chief Pauline Gan noted that the Mid-Autumn Festival has been celebrated for generations as part of traditional Chinese culture. Nowadays, she observed, people celebrate it to symbolise family reunion and togetherness.

“The Moon River Lantern Festival will be a good way to bring together our Sarawak Family from all walks of life in this celebration of lanterns and dragon dance under the beautiful full moon”, she added.

Mooncakes made by Sarawak Society for Parents of Children with Special Needs (Pibakat) will also be distributed to the public for free.